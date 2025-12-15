Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai (CSMIA) on Monday issued a travel advisory as dense fog gripped Northern India, urging passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport to avoid delays or cancellations.https://x.com/CSMIA_Official/status/2000479865632616468?s=20

"Due to heavy fog across parts of northern India, some flight operations may be impacted. Passengers are advised to check the airport's / respective airline's official website or mobile app for real-time updates and latest flight information before proceeding to the airport. We appreciate your cooperation as we strive to facilitate safe and seamless journeys," the advisory said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday issued a heavy fog alert for airports across northern India, warning that dense fog has significantly reduced visibility and disrupted flight operations, including arrivals and departures, particularly in Delhi. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status with airlines before leaving for the airport and to monitor updates on airport websites or mobile applications. Travellers have also been asked to allow extra time for their journeys due to possible fog-related delays.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Civil Aviation wrote, "Heavy Fog Alert for Northern India. Delhi (DEL) & other airports in Northern India are experiencing dense fog, severely affecting visibility. For Passengers: Before heading to the airport, please check the latest flight status with your airline. Check flight information on the airport website/app. Please allow extra travel time. Safety is our top priority. Our teams & ATC are working tirelessly to minimise disruptions. Thank you for your patience and cooperation."

The Ministry emphasised that safety remains the top priority, noting that airport teams and air traffic controllers are working diligently to minimise disruptions. (ANI)

