Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): With the assistance of his family, police brought back Irfan Bashir Ganie from below Pulwama along with the AK-47 rifle which he had snatched from CRPF personnel on Sunday.

The terrorist was identified as Irfan Bashir Ganie, 25, son of Bashir Ahmad, resident of Pulwama.

"Investigation is going on. We appreciate the role of the family," said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama snatched the weapon of security personnel in the Rajpora area on Sunday morning.

"Incident of weapon snatching of security personnel reported from Rajpora area of Pulwama," the Jammu and Kashmir police said adding that the area has been cordoned off. (ANI)

