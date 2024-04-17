Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 17 (ANI): Two persons were apprehended in a joint operation 'Naina' launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police at Anantnag on Wednesday, army officials said.

According to the officials, arms, including one weapon and one hand grenade, were seized from the "suspected" individuals.

A joint operation was launched by the Army and J&K police based on specific intelligence input at Naina in the Bijbehara area in Anantnag earlier in the day, the officials said.

"Two suspected individuals have been apprehended along with the recovery of one weapon, one Hand Grenade and other war-like stores," they said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

On March 24, two individuals were arrested and a pistol, hand grenade, improvised explosive device (IED) and other war like stores were recovered in a joint search operation launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The operation named Lukhbhawan was carried out at the Larkipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. (ANI)

