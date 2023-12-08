Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide initiative to inform and empower citizens about government schemes, reached the far-flung villages of Doongi and Nowshera blocks in Rajouri district.

Five to six yatra vans, equipped with audio-visual equipment and LED walls, travelled through the hilly, remote areas, ensuring every panchayat received information about government achievements and welfare programs.

"The public is participating in it with full vim and vigour. The officials of the line department are present. We have displayed through the presentation the Viksit Bharat schemes under which we have done the work in the last 4-5 years. This is an effort for those who are still not aware of the schemes, " said Block Development Officer Doongi Block Mohd Nawaz.

Residents and government officials actively participated in the yatra. Mohd Nawaz, BDO of Doongi Block, highlighted the importance of such initiatives in reaching geographically isolated communities.

Sarpanch Narinjan Singh commended the effort for bringing awareness about various government schemes to the doorstep of villagers.

"Roads are being developed, first-class arrangements are being done. To save water, ponds are being developed...Good work is underway for Panchayat...These works have been done since the Modi government came. I would like to thank the Lieutenant Governor and Prime Minister who have run these schemes. Poor people have got money so they are now making their homes, " said Sarpanch Narinjan Singh.

Dr Arvind of KVK Krishi Vigyan Kendra Rajouri emphasized the role of the yatra in promoting agricultural development in the region.

Publicity activities played a crucial role in the success of the yatra. The LED walls displayed information about various government initiatives, while audio-visual equipment engaged the audience through educational and informative content. This multi-faceted approach ensured that the message of the yatra reached all sections of the community, including the most vulnerable and marginalized groups.

Earlier, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) van reached the remote Panchayat Ghordi West in the Ghordi block of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. This mobile initiative, designed to spread awareness about the Central government's various flagship schemes, brought the message of development and empowerment to the doorsteps of rural communities.

The VBSY van, equipped with audio-visual equipment, showcased the achievements and benefits of various government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Ayushman Bharat, and many others. Large number of villagers, including Arti Sharma, the Chairman of the Block Development Council Ghordi, participated enthusiastically in the event.

The residents were particularly excited to learn about the PMAY scheme, which provides financial assistance to build Pucca houses. Many villagers shared their positive experiences, highlighting how the scheme has helped them improve their living standards. Similarly, the PM-KISAN scheme, which offers income support to small and marginal farmers, was met with much appreciation. Farmers shared how the regular cash transfers have helped them meet their financial needs and invest in agricultural activities.

"The VBSY van has been a great initiative," said Arti Sharma, Chairman of the Block Development Council Ghordi. "It has brought the information about government schemes directly to the people, especially those living in remote areas. This has created awareness and encouraged people to avail themselves of the benefits they are entitled to."

The event also witnessed various beneficiaries sharing their success stories. One villager, who received financial assistance under PMAY, expressed his gratitude for the scheme, stating that it had fulfilled his dream of owning a home. Another beneficiary, a farmer who benefitted from PM-KISAN, shared how the scheme had helped him improve his farming practices and increase his income.

"The VBSY van has helped us understand the various government schemes and how we can benefit from them," said a resident of Ghordi Khass West. "We are now better equipped to make informed decisions about our future." (ANI)

