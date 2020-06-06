India News | J-K Virus Case Count Up by Nearly 150

Srinagar, Jun 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 3,467, officials said.

They said while 100 of these cases were reported from the Kashmir region, 43 were from Jammu.

Also Read | Annual, Semester Exams of Lucknow University to be held in July And August: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 6, 2020.

"143 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Saturday," one of them said.

The officials said the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 3,467 --- 2,615 in Kashmir region, 852 in Jammu.

Also Read | Malls to Remain Shut in Gurugram, Faridabad; No Order Received on Re-Opening of Malls in Delhi And UP, Says DLF.

They said there are 2,302 active cases in the union territory -- 1,646 in Kashmir and 656 in Jammu.

A total of 1,126 patients have recovered, they said.

The UT has witnessed 39 COVID-19 related deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)