Srinagar, Aug 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 caseload reached 25,367 with 470 more people testing positive for the infection on Monday, while six deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The new deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The death toll in the union territory has mounted to 478, of which 443 were from the Valley and 35 from the Jammu region, the official said.

The valley reported 368 fresh cases and the Jammu region 102. Among them, 107 had returned to the union territory recently, the officials said.

Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest of 115 new positive cases, followed by 79 in Bandipora district.

A total of 17,375 COVID-19 patients have recovered and the number of active cases stands at 7,514.

