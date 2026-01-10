Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 10 (ANI): Rajdarbar Pink City Developers Pvt Ltd has lodged a detailed complaint with the Rajasthan Lokayukta alleging collusion by revenue officials and illegal partition of prime agricultural land in Sanganer tehsil, Jaipur district.

The complaint seeks an impartial probe and annulment of a 2021 partition order, terming it a violation of natural justice.

According to the complaint filed on January 7, 2026, Surendra Singh, an authorised signatory of the company, has accused the Tehsildar of Sanganer and others of acting beyond their jurisdiction in relation to agricultural land in the village of Jaysinghpura Bas, Bhankrota. The land, measuring 6.29 hectares and comprising Khasra Nos. 825, 826, 827, 828, 829, 830/1108, 840/1110, and 841/1111, was partly purchased by the company on April 25, 2005, as an undivided half share.

The complainant alleges that co-owners of the remaining half share, in connivance with the Tehsildar, procured a partition on February 23, 2021, without the company's consent and in a manner contrary to the original mutual understanding at the time of purchase.

It is further alleged that the tehsildar had "no authority" to carry out such a partition in the manner done and that the exercise was designed to confer undue benefit on the co-owners.

The company claims it was allotted landlocked and unusable portions, allegedly depriving it of proper access while favouring other co-sharers. The complaint terms this as a deliberate act to cause wrongful loss to the developer and a corresponding gain to others.

Singh has also alleged that original khatedars sold portions of the land to third parties, who then carried out constructions without any permissions or leases from the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA).

The complainant alleges that despite complaints, JDA's enforcement wing has allegedly not taken action against these "unauthorised constructions".

The complaint prays that all constructions raised without JDA approval on the said khasra numbers be seized and demolished, and that the partition order passed by the Sanganer Tehsildar without the company's consent be set aside. It further seeks legal action against the concerned officials as per the law, along with appropriate relief to the developer. (ANI)

