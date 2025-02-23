Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 23 (ANI): A fire broke out on Sunday on the fifth floor of STC Mall in Aatish Market in Jaipur.

The Fire Brigade received an alert about the incident at 6.30 am and quickly mobilised 10 firefighting units to the site. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Devang Yadav said, "At around 6:30 AM, we got information that a fire broke out at STC Mall in Aatish Market. At least 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took us around two hours to control the fire..."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

