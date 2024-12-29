A massive fire erupted in two factories in Jaipur’s Vishwakarma Industrial Area early this morning, prompting an extensive firefighting operation. According to Assistant Fire Officer Suresh Kumar Yadav, the fire department received the alert at 5:42 a.m., and several fire engines were immediately dispatched to the site. Describing the intensity of the blaze, Yadav said, “The fire was massive. More than a dozen vehicles have been deployed. The situation is now under control, with only 5-10% of the fire remaining, which will be extinguished soon.” Fire engines and personnel continue to work at the scene to ensure complete safety. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Jaipur Fire: 4 Killed After Truck Carrying Chemical Hits Other Vehicles, Triggering Blaze in CNG Tanker Near Petrol Pump on Ajmer Road (Watch Videos).

Massive Fire Engulfs 2 Factories in Vishwakarma Industrial Area

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | Assistant Fire Officer Suresh Kumar Yadav says, "We received information about the fire at 5.42 (in the morning)- we sent (fire) vehicles to the spot. The fire was massive... More than a dozen vehicles have been called to the spot... The situation is… https://t.co/L1pzN9se1U pic.twitter.com/Awx5lvpItG — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2024

