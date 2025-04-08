Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 8 (ANI): The accused in the hit-and-run case in Rajasthan's Jaipur was arrested, the police said. Three people were killed and six others injured when a car hit pedestrians and vehicles in the Nahargarh area in the city on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, several people took to the streets protesting over the incident. The Police said that the accused has been identified as Usman and that he was in an inebriated state.

"The accused, Usman, has been arrested. He was inebriated. 3 people died, and six were injured in the incident. Out of the six injured, 3 have been discharged, and 3 have been admitted to the hospital; their condition is normal," Additional DCP Bajrang Singh Shekhawat told ANI.

"The accused's car has been recovered. Further investigation is underway. The accused deals in medical equipment, and the car belonged to his company," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya alleged that the accused had indulged in a deliberate act.

"The accused, Usman Hasan, has done this deliberately. He is a Congress functionary and should be hanged," Acharya told ANI.

"I have full faith in my government, CM Bhajanlal Sharma, that this (victim's) family will get compensation, and at the same time, bulldozers will be used on those who have caused this accident. The accused is a worker of Amin Kagzi (Congress MLA), and he is trying to save him. But we will not let him escape. We will ensure that he is hanged," he added.

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called for the strictest punishment to the accused and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

"The incident of a drunk car driver crushing more than half a dozen people in Jaipur is heart-wrenching. The criminal who committed such an act should be prosecuted under serious sections. I pray for the peace of the souls of the two people who lost their lives in this accident and for courage to their families. I wish for the speedy recovery of those injured in this accident," Gehlot said.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot also echoed the call for speedy justice in the case, "In a horrific incident late night in Jaipur, an uncontrollable car crushed several people in which two people died on the spot. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. May God give them the strength to bear this immense loss. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Strict action should be taken against the culprit so that the victim families can get justice." (ANI)

