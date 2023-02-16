Jaipur, February 16: In a shocking incident, a stray dog was beaten to death by three unidentified men in Jaipur, officials informed on Thursday. The video of the incident in the Sushilpura area of Sodala went viral on social media.

A woman, who resides in the colony where the incident took place, filed a case against the three accused persons at the Sodhala police station. Further, according to reports, the dog had lately been biting people in and around the locality. Jaipur Shocker: Stray Dog Brutally Beaten to Death by Group of Men in Sodala, Police Launch Probe After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Stray Dog Beaten to Death in Jaipur:

SHO of Sodhala police station, Satpal Singh, said a case was registered under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "A resident of Sushil Pura filed a complaint that some unidentified youths beat a street dog to death. Although locals said the dog had turned rabid, the post-mortem report will help us ascertain if it, indeed, had," the SHO added. He informed further that a probe has been initiated to trace the accused youths.

In November last year, a pregnant dog was beaten to death by a group of men in Delhi's New Friends Colony area, police said. Officials said a video of the incident had surfaced and locals in the area lodged a complaint alleging that the accused are students of a nearby college. Delhi Shocker: Two Men Beat Stray Dog to Death With Stick in Sarita Vihar, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the unidentified persons at NFC Delhi Police station. The accused beat a street dog to death at New Friends Colony area with sticks, and later dumped the corpse in an open field, the locals alleged in their complaint to the police.

They also shared videos of the incident claiming that the dog was pregnant and died because of the assault. "On the basis of their complaint, a case under section 429, and 34 of IPC and also under section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1960 was registered," a police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)