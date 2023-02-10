In a brutal incident that took place in Delhi, a dog was allegedly beaten to death in the national capital. The 1-minute 4-second video clip shows two men mercilessly beating up a stray dog with a stick in Delhi's Sarita Vihar. The video was shared by Twitter page called People For Animals in India. As per the post, the two men have been identified as Vinod Kumar and Lekhpal. Reports also said that the dog allegedly died due to the injuries. Delhi Shocker: Group of Boys Thrash Street Dog to Death in New Friends Colony; FIR Registered.

Street Dog Beaten to Death in Delhi

A dog has been beaten up to death by two men named Vinod Kumar and Lekhpal near Sarita Vihar, Delhi. The police is not taking any action and we need your support. Please tag @DCPSouthDelhi @DelhiPolice and ask them to arrest the accused under section 429 of the IPC. pic.twitter.com/bEFVW2y2Kf — People For Animals India (@pfaindia) February 10, 2023

