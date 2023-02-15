In a shocking incident, a stray dog was brutally thrashed in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, resulting in its death, The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The viral video shows a group of people beating the dog to death by sticks. The accused men hit the dog multiples on its head leading to it death. The incident reportedly took place in Sushilpura area of Sodala. A case has been registered at Sodala police station and investigation is underway. Delhi Shocker: Two Men Beat Stray Dog to Death With Stick in Sarita Vihar, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Stray Dog Beaten to Death in Jaipur: Disturbing Video

