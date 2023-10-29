Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur paid his respects to Lord Raghunath in Kullu on the occasion of International Kullu Dussehra.

Thakur said that he had come to Kullu to pay his obeisance to Lord Raghunath. "It was only by the order of God that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached Dussehra last time," Thakur added.

Jai Ram Thakur also met the victims of the Kullu Fair Ground fire and inquired about their well-being. He went to the Kullu Regional Hospital and met the devotees injured in the fire.

The former Chief Minister expressed his grief over the incident. He extended his support to all victims and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Jairam Thakur slammed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in the state for tampering with the deities and not respecting divine culture.

The former Chief Minister said that while governments come to power at intervals, the divine culture in Himachal Pradesh has been in existence for hundreds of years.

"Governments keep coming and going. But the divine culture has been there earlier and will remain so in future. Hundreds have been coming to pay homage to gods and goddesses at this fair for centuries. Kullu Dussehra is an important place from the social, cultural and economic point of view. Therefore, the government should desist from acting arbitrarily," he said. (ANI)

