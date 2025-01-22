Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of the victims who died in the Jalgaon train accident on Wednesday. The state government will also bear all the medical expenses of the injured, the CM said.

Atleast 11 people have died and 6 others injured after Karnataka Express hit passengers in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.

The passengers of the Pushpak Express had stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train, and while outside the Karnataka Express passed through the adjacent track, and several passengers were hit by the moving train.

"The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in the unfortunate accident in Jalgaon district, and the state government will also bear the entire expenses of the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," the CM posted a self-made video on his X account.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the Information & Publicity Department of Railway Board, Dilip Kumar said that few people pulled the alarm chain and then tried to cross the rail track in a wrong manner or were standing on the tracks.

"A few passengers pulled the alarm chain on Pushpak Express and deboarded the train. Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express was coming from the other side. We have received information of grievous injuries to a few passengers after getting hit by it. Several people had boarded the train from Bhusawal and one of them pulled the alarm chain. After that, they deboarded the train and either tried to cross the train in a wrong manner or were standing on the tracks. Due to this, they were hit by the train," Kumar told ANI.

Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam said that various ambulances, along with multiple officials are on the spot to provide assistance.

"The collector has informed me that the passengers of the Pushpak Express were on the track when the Karnataka Express came from the other track," Gedam said told ANI, while adding, "The Additional Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police, Collector, and others are on their way. We are coordinating with DRM and Railway officials."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the accident after talking with the Maharashtra CM.

"The railway accident that happened at Jalgaon in Maharashtra is very sad. I discussed the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and got information about the incident. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. I express my condolences to the civilians who died in the accident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured person," read a post by the Union Home Minister on X account. (ANI)

