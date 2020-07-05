Shivpuri (MP), Jul 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday alleged that (Tablighi) Jamaatis and the inaction on part of the erstwhile Congress government was responsible for the spread of coronavirus infection in the state.

Addressing a function at Bairad town in Shivpuri district, Mishra said then chief minister Kamal Nath did nothing to stop the spread of the infection.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 53 New COVID-19 Cases Today : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

"People who arrived in flights from Dubai and (Tablighi) Jamaatis are responsible for bringing coronavirus to Indore. The infection further spread in other parts of the state from Indore," he said.

Nath, however, remained busy with Bollywood actors Jacqueline (Fernandez) and Salman Khan, and didn't hold a single meeting to chalk out a strategy to tackle the spread, alleged Mishra.

Also Read | NDMA Issues Precautionary Measures For People to Follow During Lightning Strikes; Here is List of Dos And Don'ts.

The health minister was apparently referring to the press conference held by Fernandez, Khan and Nath in Bhopal for announcing IIFA events in Indore and Bhopal.

The event was eventually cancelled in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded its highest single- day spike in COVID-19 cases as 326 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the state's count to 14,930.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)