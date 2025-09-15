Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 15 (ANI): The Doda district administration has lifted prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, allowing for wi-fi services to be restored a week after restrictions were imposed following the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik.

However, in tehsil Kahara and Tehsil Chilli Pingal, the home region of AAP MLA are still under restrictions amid security concerns. Mobile internet services continue to remain suspended, while schools are being opened today amid tight security in the region.

The prohibitory orders were first imposed on September 9, after AAP MLA Mehraj Malik was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Wherever prohibitory orders are lifted, schools are reopening, shops are allowed to remain open past 6 PM as normalcy is restored.

Earlier on September 13, Doda Deputy Commissioner, Harvinder Singh, said the situation has been peaceful for the last three days, and further decisions will be based on how the situation develops.

Speaking to ANI, Harvinder Singh said, "For the last three days, we have had a peaceful atmosphere... We also met the civil societies... Wherever people have maintained a peaceful environment, markets have been opened there, and in a few areas, relaxation will be given again in the evening. On that basis, it will be decided what needs to be done further. The district is very peaceful and ready to move towards the developmental site..."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticised the use of the Public Safety Act (PSA) against AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, calling it a misuse of the law.

"Law and order and policing are not part of the elected government's responsibility... Whatever complaints might have been there about the conduct of the MLA, the law that has been used to detain him is absolutely a misuse of the law and an excessive use of force against an elected representative," Abdullah said.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik, representing Doda constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, was booked under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978 (PSA) on September 8 on grounds of his activities being prejudicial to the maintenance of public order. (ANI)

