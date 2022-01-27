Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for vehicular traffic for the second consecutive day on Thursday due to a landslide in Ramban district, sources said.

The 270-km-long stretch, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by a landslide in the Panthiyal area in Rambam, they said.

As a result, hundreds of vehicles are stranded at different points on the highway, they added.

Men and machinery have been deployed to clear the area for the traffic, the sources said.

The highway was closed on Wednesday after a landslide in the Duggi area of the district.

