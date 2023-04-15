Jammu, Apr 15 (PTI) The public bicycle-sharing system, introduced for the first time by the Jammu Smart City Limited last May to boost eco-friendly mobility, has recorded over 2.89 lakh rides, an official said on Saturday.

More than 23,000 people have used the service since its launch, he added.

The system allows users to rent out a bicycle from designated automatic docking stations and deposit it at another located close to their destination.

"The first-of-its kind public bicycle-sharing system recorded 2,89,032 (2.89 lakh) rides by 23,710 users between May 1 and April 13. The riders covered a total distance of 65,341 kilometres, saving an estimated 16,335 kilogrammes of carbon (emission)," the official told PTI here.

The Jammu Smart City Limited, a special-purpose vehicle constituted in August 2017 by the Jammu and Kashmir government for the implementation of smart city development projects, has set up a network of docking stations across the city.

It has installed 120 docking stations for 720 mechanical bicycles and 80 pedal-assisted electric bicycles in prominent locations, including Jammu University, Jammu bus stand, Indira Chowk, the exit gate of the Government Medical College, Super Speciality Hospital, Parade Chowk, the entrance gate of the Jammu airport and the Ragunath Temple, the official said.

The users can rent a bicycle through the 'Yaana Bikes' mobile app, which is available on both Android and iOS, the official added.

The minimum membership fee is Rs 50 for five 30-minute rides a day. The highest fee is Rs 1,500 for 1,500 rides of 30 minutes each over a one-year period.

