Patna, Nov 3 (PTI) The ruling JD(U) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission demanding registration of an FIR and cancellation of nominations of Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav for allegedly concealing information about some properties in their election affidavits.

A JD(U) delegation led by state Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) minister Neeraj Kumar met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), H R Srinivasa and submitted memorandum to him which was addressed to the Election Commission of India.

Kumar said that the CEO assured them that he would communicate the Commission about the information furnished by them in the memorandum for necessary action.

The JD(U) team also annexed documentary proofs in support of the charges against the two sons of Lalu Prasad, who are contesting assembly election from Raghopur and Hasanpur constituency respectively. They furnished details of the concealed properties with there locations.

The party has demanded "institution of an FIR against Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav besides cancelling their nominations as non disclosure of assets amounts to an undue influence and corrupt practice under Section A 123(2) of the Representation of Peoples Act," he said.

Besides, failure to furnish information in the affidavit is a penal offence under section 125A of the RPA which prescribes a penalty of maximum six months or fine or both, he said.

"Non-disclosure of information has also been categorized as a corrupt practice amounting to disqualification under Section 8A which, means that candidates who do not disclose certain information can be disqualified", Kumar said.

"Its a 'political fraud'," the JD(U) leader said taking a swipe at Tejashwi and his brother.

The delegation comprised of partys national returning officer Anil Hegde, national general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan, national secretary Sanjay Verma, state unit general secretaries Navin Kumar Arya, Suheli Mehta and spokesman Arvind Nishad.

RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari dismissed the allegations and said it reflected the desperation of the ruling party in the face of a certain defeat in the onging polls.

