Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 5 (ANI): JD(S) leader and Karnataka former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of indulging in Muslim appeasement and said that Congress had "misused" secularism for political expediency.

"Siddaramaiah spoke at a Muslim conference, and wherever he goes, he makes statements to please them. Yesterday also he did the same, nothing surprising. For the political benefit, they(Congress) misused the word secularism," Kumaraswamy said referring to the Siddaramaiah's participation at the 'Aluad-E-Gouse-E-Azam' conference of various Muslim religious heads from across South India on Tuesday.

Also Read | Jaipur Bandh: Rajput Groups Call for 'Shutdown' in Rajasthan Capital, Other Regions Following Brutal Killing of Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

The conference, held on the outskirts of Hubballi, was inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

After performing poorly in the Assembly election held in May this year in the state, JD(S) recently joined the BJP-led NDA alliance. The decision of the party caused several Muslim leaders to quit the party, alleging that the leadership ditched the secularism the party had espoused.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung Update: 29 NDRF Teams Deployed in Parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry for Relief, Rescue Operations.

Kumaraswamy said that the Siddaramaiah government is struggling to implement the guarantees announced by the Congress ahead of the Assembly election in May this year.

"No development works are happening in the state. Even their MLAs are making statements in this regard," Kumaraswamy said.

Pointing to the political scenario currently prevailing in the country, he said that it indicates the consecutive third term for Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

"Regional parties have to work hard to get success, but the whole scenario says Narendra Modi will become PM again," He said.

Kumaraswamy also rejected the Siddaramaiah government's allegation that the Centre is not providing the funds due to the state.

"The funds that the Central government needs to be given will be given. Nothing was stopped by the BJP-ruled Centre when I was Chief Minister. Unnecessarily why are they making such allegations against the central government? He is showing a finger towards the central government. What is his responsibility in implementing his announcements?" He asked. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)