New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): After the Congress released its manifesto for Lok Sabha polls 2024 which promised removal of 50 percent reservation cap, caste census in the country, legal MSP guarantee, JDU leader KC Tyagi termed it as an "election gimmick".

On the Congress manifesto, JDU leader KC Tyagi said, "Offering such temptations at the time of elections for those classes and groups for whom no work could be done in the last 75 years is an election gimmick."

Also Read | Rattandeep Singh Shot Dead in Punjab: Former Terrorist Gunned Down by Unidentified Gunmen in Balachaur (Watch Video).

The Congress party has promised to pass a constitutional amendment to raise the Supreme Court mandated 50 per cent cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), as per its poll manifesto released on Friday.

The party also promised to conduct a nation-wide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions.

Also Read | Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Quits YSRCP: Narsapuram MP Joins TDP Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch Video).

The Congress has also promised to implement reservation of 10 per cent in jobs and educational institutions for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for all castes and communities without discrimination.

Stressing on the economic empowerment of minorities, the Congress promised to ensure that banks will provide institutional credit to minorities without discrimination.

The party has also promised to fill all the backlog vacancies in posts reserved for SC, ST and OBC within a period of one year and also enact a law to provide for reservation in private educational institutions for SC, ST and OBC.

Putting to rest farmer's longstanding demand, the Congress said that it will give a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) announced by the government every year, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

As part of a broad understanding reached between the BJP and its NDA constituents in Bihar, the former will contest 17 seats while its ruling partner in the state JD-(U) will field nominees in another 16. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest one seat each while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest the remaining five seats.

Bihar will poll for the Lok Sabha in all seven phases, with the first scheduled to be held on April 19. The second phase is scheduled on April 26, the third on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25, and the seventh and final phase of polling on June 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)