Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Jhajjar Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for providing information about the three identified accused in the murder of Haryana Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee.

"A reward of Rs 1 lakh each will be given to anyone giving information about the accused: Ashish, Nakul Sangwan alias Deepak Sangwan and Atul," the Jhajjar Police said on Saturday.

Haryana Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead last week by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bhadurgarh in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

Earlier on Thursday, Haryana Police said all the accused involved in the murder of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Nafe Singh Rathee will be arrested at the earliest, adding that the verification of a social media post by the London-based gangster Kapil Sangwan, claiming responsibility for the killing of Rathee, was underway.

A gangster based in the United Kingdom, Kapil Sangwan, claimed responsibility for the brazen daylight killing of INLD chief Rathee.

Coming down hard on the Haryana government over the incident, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda said the deceased INLD leader had requested the government for security cover, fearing a threat to his life, but his pleas were ignored.

"I pay my sincere tributes to Nafe Singh Rathee. The current govt is presiding over a 'Jungleraj' in Haryana. The entire law and order machinery seems to have submitted to the writ of the lawless, as gangsters and criminals are roaming fearlessly across the state. We want the strictest action to be taken against the culprits. The Home Minister should take moral responsibility for the killing and step down. He (Nafe Singh Rathee) had been pleading for a security cover and even met the Home Minister, the CM and the police administration. However, his pleas were ignored by the government. This government has to answer for this killing," Deepender Hooda said.

"Earlier, Haryana only topped the country in poverty but now it is number one in crime as well. This has happened in the ten-year of the (BJP-led coalition) govt," the Congress leader claimed.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, however, said the accused in the murder of Nafe Singh Rathee will not be spared and the strictest action will be taken against them.

Haryana Police later handed over the investigation into the murder of Haryana INLD chief to the Central Bureau of Investigation. (ANI)

