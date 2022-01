Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 9 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has tested negative for COVID-19 while his wife and son have tested positive, said health officials.

"The Chief Minister has himself tested negative but his wife and son have tested positive. A total of 13 samples were collected from CM's house. Out of these, five are reported positive," said a health official.

Also Read | Phunchok Stanzin, KN Kasmikoya Appointed as Presidents of BJP’s Ladakh and Lakshadweep.

Jharkhand has 21,098 active COVID-19 cases with 1,186 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry bulletin on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)