By Rizwan Arif

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 16 (ANI): Jharkhand Health Department has further capped COVID-19 test cost for private hospitals and labs. Now the price has been reduced from Rs 2,400 to Rs 1,500.

Also Read | Apple Fitness+ Subscription Service Launched For $79 Per Year.

This is the second time when the price has been revised. At first, it was reduced from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,400 and lastly to Rs 1,500. Health Minister of Jharkhand Banna Gupta said that the step has been taken to maximise the number of testing in the state.

"We have reduced COVID-19 test cost from Rs 2,400 to Rs 1,500. The decision has been taken for the benefit and betterment of the people of Jharkhand. We are trying to maximize the number of testing. This is why we are increasing test drive at government hospitals and reducing the rate at private hospitals," said Banna Gupta.

Also Read | India Hits Back at UN Human Rights’ Chief Over Kashmir Criticism, Says ‘Fundamental Rights Granted, Grassroot Democracy Revived’.

On June 29, the State health department had fixed Rs 2,400 test cost for private laboratories and hospitals. The official order regarding further cutting the cost states that recently prices of RT PCR and VTM kit have gone down. Because of this, the maximum cost of testing at private laboratories is being fixed at Rs 1,500 with immediate effect.

"If any lab doesn't comply with the new order and charges beyond the fixed charge, it will be considered as the violation of Jharkhand State Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Regulation, 2020 and stringent action, as per rule, will be taken against the concerned lab," added the Minister.

According to statistics provided by Jharkhand health department on 15 September till 11 pm, the department has tested 14,71,588 samples so far out of which 64,439 are positive cases, 49,750 discharged and 571 deaths. Jharkhand's recovery rate has witnessed a major improvement and reached to 77.20 per cent, very close to India's national recovery rate of 77.70 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)