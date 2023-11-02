Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more person in the Pune ISIS module case, taking the total number of people held so far to eight, an official said on Thursday.

In a statement, the probe agency identified him as Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam, a resident of Hazaribagh in the eastern state of Jharkhand.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: 'Don't Know Whether I'll Be in Jail Or...', Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Singrauli (Watch Video).

"He is believed to be actively involved in promoting terrorist activities of the designated foreign terrorist organization. Alam was an active ISIS operative along with his two aides Mohammad Imran Khan and Mohammad Yunus Saki, who were caught while attempting to steal a motorcycle," the statement informed.

Alam had managed to escape from Pune police on July 19 and NIA had declared a reward of Rs 3 lakh on him, which led to credible information about his whereabouts, resulting in his getting caught, the statement said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Gang-Raped and Blackmailed for Sex, Woman Dies by Suicide in Bikaner; Case Registered.

A probe has revealed Alam played an active role in the reconnaissance of various locations intended for use as hideouts, as well as in holding firing classes and training in the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IED) practices.

The NIA's probe into the ISIS Pune module case has shown the accused persons had plans to commit terrorist acts with the aim of disturbing peace and communal harmony in the country in furtherance of the ISIS' agenda, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)