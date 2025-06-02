Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jun 2 (PTI) Two vehicles belonging to a firm working in NTPC's Keredari coal mining project in Hazaribag district of Jharkhand were torched by Naxals belonging to the banned Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), police said on Monday.

A driver of one of the vehicles was also injured after he was shot at by the red rebels, a police officer said, adding he has been hospitalised and his condition is stated to be stable.

Both the vehicles were gutted in the incident that took place on Sunday night.

In a letter found at the spot, TSPC's self-styled 'sub-zonal commander' Kaushal Kumar owned responsibility for the incident.

Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said a search operation has been launched to nab the culprits.

Operation in the colliery was underway amid police protection, the SP said.

