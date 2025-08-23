Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 23 (ANI): Ranchi police have arrested a woman and her partner on charges of killing her husband, police officials said.

According to a statement by Ranchi Police, Geeta Devi and Irfan Ansari were arrested on charges of killing Geeta's husband, Lumba Oraon, on 21 August in the Pithoria area of Ranchi.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Geeta had been in an extramarital affair with Irfan Ansari for the last eight years, which was being opposed by Lumba Oraon, Ranchi Police said.

Geeta and Irfan had planned to murder Lumba Oraon by mixing intoxicant medicine in his milk-based drink and 10-15 sleeping pills in alcohol.

According to the police, on August 20, the deceased came to Kanke Agriculture Gate, from where Irfan Ansari took him and made him drink a lot of alcohol and also mixed intoxicating drugs in a milk-based drink, after which he became unconscious. After this, Irfan strangled him in a car and threw the body on the Mauvanajara-Simalbeda road.

For the last year and a half, the deceased's wife had been staying with Irfan Ansari. To gather information about her husband's activities, she had a CCTV camera installed in the deceased's house through Irfan Ansari, access to which was also in Irfan's mobile phone.

The police have recovered and seized a car, a motorcycle, and Geeta and Irfan's mobile phones, along with the SIM. Ranchi Police also recovered the alcohol bottle, two boxes of milk-based drinks, and an empty packet of sleeping pills.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

