Ranchi, Jul 1 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,525 with 35 more people testing positive on Wednesday, a government bulletin said.

The state now has 579 active cases, while 1,931 people, including 47 during the day, recovered from the disease, it said.

Also Read | Unlock 2 in Delhi: 'Status Quo' in National Capital, Night Curfew Timing Reduced by 1 Hour.

The state's recovery rate stood at 76.48 per cent, while the mortality rate is 0.59 per cent, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)