Ranchi, Jan 24 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,18,232 as 78 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said on Sunday.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 1,061 as one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 55, followed by Dhanbad (5) and four cases each in East Singhbhum and Ramgarh, the official said.

Jharkhand now has 878 active coronavirus cases, while 1,16,293 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The state has tested 11,643 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

