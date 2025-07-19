New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and Allianz Group of Germany, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Allianz Europe B.V., entered into a binding agreement on Friday to form a 50:50 domestic reinsurance joint venture to serve the dynamic and high-growth insurance market in India.

The announcement comes months after Allianz parted ways with Bajaj group financial services firm Bajaj Finserv.

The reinsurance partnership will bring together JFSL's deep local expertise and robust digital footprint with Allianz's strong underwriting and global reinsurance capabilities, a joint statement made late in the evening said.

The joint venture will leverage Allianz's existing Allianz Re and Allianz Commercial portfolios and activities in India. It will also benefit from Allianz's global set up, including its pricing, risk selection and portfolio management expertise, the statement said.

Allianz Re has been reinsuring risk in India for over 25 years.

The JFSL-Allianz reinsurance Joint Venture (JV) will help insurers manage risks more effectively by providing access to strong underwriting capabilities and competitive capacity, ultimately strengthening resilience of the entire insurance ecosystem, it said, adding that the JV will launch operations post receipt of statutory and regulatory approvals, the statement added.

It further said that the two companies also entered into a non-binding agreement to set up equally owned joint ventures for both general and life insurance businesses in India.

Commenting on the development, JFSL non-executive director Isha Ambani said that India is witnessing a transformative surge in insurance demand, driven by rising prosperity, growing financial awareness and rapid digital adoption.

"This partnership, combining Allianz's global reinsurance expertise with JFSL's deep understanding of the Indian market and strong digital infrastructure, aims to deliver innovative and customised reinsurance solutions to insurers. Aligned with the national goal of 'Insurance for All by 2047', we are committed to building a stronger and more inclusive insurance ecosystem that ensures broader access to protection for every Indian," she said.

India is already the world's fourth largest economy with strong economic growth, fuelled by favourable demographics. The country's expanding middle class and increasing demand for insurance solutions present a compelling opportunity for long-term value creation, it said.

Oliver Bate, Chief Executive Officer, Allianz SE, said, "We are proud to partner with Jio Financial Services to support the democratisation of access to world-class financial services for the people of India, with the opportunity to serve a growing number of consumers who are seeking the right protection for themselves, their families and their businesses."

