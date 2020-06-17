India News | J&K Admin Wins 3 Awards for Development of Panchayats

Jammu, Jun 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration was conferred with three prestigious Deen Dayal Upadhyay Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) awards for its outstanding contribution to the socio-economic development of the gram panchayats, a spokesperson said.

The awards conferred by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj were given to three different panchayats of the Rajouri and Pulwama districts, he said.

Rathal and Badakana in Rajouri and Meej in Pulwama district were adjudged the best performing panchayats in recognition of their work in improving the delivery of services to the public like sanitation, natural resource management, maintaining record, construction of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Gramin) houses, data management, implementation of agriculture-related schemes and electricity coverage, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir administration was earlier awarded three different national awards by the Union Ministry under Nanaji Deshmukhh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP), Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) Award, Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award appreciating the good work done at different levels in the union territory, the spokesperson said.

Hailing the efforts of the department, in general, and sarpanchs of these panchayats, in particular, the secretary, department of rural development and panchayati raj, Sheetal Nanda said, “these panchayats have adopted best practices in all the parameters, including providing piped water to the residents, maintaining records, giving scholarships to eligible students, providing employment to poor and marginalised residents."

She urged other panchayats of the union territory to emulate their best practices for the benefit and welfare of the people, the spokesperson said.

Nanda congratulated sarpanchs Sobia Shaheen, Abdul Rehman, and Naseer Ahmad Khanday, he said.

The secretary also hailed the efforts of two district panchayat officers -- Abdul Khabir and Mir Nasrool Hilal Jerri -- for their tireless dedication in achieving this feat.

