Jammu, Jul 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina Wednesday said the killings of BJP leader Wasim Bari and his family members will be avenged by smoking out terrorists from their hideouts and eliminating them.

He left for Kashmir to meet Bari's family and be with them in this hour of grief.

Bari, his father and brother were shot dead by terrorists on Wednesday night at Musliambad in Bandipora district of North Kashmir, police said.

Top central BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and National BJP president J P Naddu called Raina and took stock of the situation.

"I am on my way to Kashmir to be with the family and express my condolences to them. He (Bari) was a real tiger of Bharat Mata. He kept the tricolor high. We condemn this cowardly act of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists", Raina told PTI tonight.

He said they were true nationalists, who broadened the party's base in Kashmir which frustrated Pakistan and Pak-sponsored terrorists in the valley.

Police said they have arrested seven policemen for their alleged negligence in protecting Bari.

Raina said that the terrorists, who are hiding in various places, will be chased out from their rat-holes and eliminated to avenge the killings.

He said the killings are a result of the frustration of Pakistan and Pak-sponsored terrorists due to growing footprints of BJP in Kashmir valley.

"Pakistan and its terrorists cannot deter us. The want to demoralise us. That is not going to happen. All of those terrorists involved in the killing were be eliminated",

