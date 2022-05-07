Jammu, May 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Saturday announced setting up of a public grievance committee to hear and resolve people's problems.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said the panel comprises senior functionaries of the party including members of Paerliament, former ministers and legislators.

They will be available at party headquarters on working days to listen to the people's problems and take them up at appropriate levels with the government for their resolution.

Raina announced the setting up of the committee at a meeting chaired by him at the party headquarters, a BJP spokesperson said, announcing the schedule of the party leaders available for the public interaction on each working day.

