Pulwama, February 18: Security forces on Tuesday recovered a suspicious object in Pinglish Nagwadi area of Tral in Pulwama district, following which the area was cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

A bomb disposal squad was called to the spot, and the suspicious object was later destroyed in a controlled explosion.

Bomb Disposal Squad Destroys Suspicious Object

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

