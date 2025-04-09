Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): Amid the Opposition parties in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly demanding a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act passed by Parliament, Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah might be attending the Assembly session on Wednesday and discuss today's business proceedings with the National Conference's alliance partner, Congress.

The Congress MLA said that CM Abdullah was "busy with the Home Minister's visit," which is why there could not be a discussion with Congress, the National Conference's alliance partner in the union territory.

"The CM was busy with the Home Minister's visit. This is why he could not have a detailed discussion with his alliance partners. He will probably come to the house today, and only after discussions with him will we be able to decide today's business," MLA Bhat told ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting in Srinagar to review the security situation in J-K.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah said that three more groups had decided to sever ties with the Hurriyat Conference and hailed this development as a clear reflection of the growing trust in India's Constitution under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Meanwhile, for the last two days of the J-K assembly session, chaos has been continuing with various Opposition MLAs and NC MLAs alike demanding a discussion on the Waqf Amendments. However, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather refused a discussion on the Waqf Act despite the demands.

PDP MLA Waheed Para and other MLAs of the party reached the Well of the House, showing some papers on their resolution. Following this, they were marshalled out on Tuesday. NC leaders, who had also reached the Well of the House, entered into an argument with J&K People's Conference chief Sajjad Lone.

In turn, the JKPC president, Sajad Lone, attacked the National Conference-led government, claiming that the party should remove the speaker they appointed so that a discussion on the Waqf Act could take place in the Assembly.

Lone said that the NC MLAs' demand for a discussion "reeks of theatre," as the party's own Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, had denied discussions on the Waqf Bill under Rule 58.

"We, too, want that there should be a resolution. J&K is the only Muslim-majority province in the entire country. Muslims of India deserve that a strong message be sent from here. But for that, the Speaker is not ready. The Speaker is elected by the NC. If they are serious, they should bring a no-confidence motion against him, remove him and bring in a new Speaker who would allow this," Lone told reporters. (ANI)

