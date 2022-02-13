Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) A minor girl who was allegedly abducted in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district was rescued within 36 hours of the crime, police said on Sunday.

Information was received at police station Bari Brahmana on Friday regarding the kidnapping of a girl from the Lower Jallo Chak area, police said in a statement.

A case was registered and search started to find the girl. She was finally traced to the Salehar area of Bishnah in Jammu, it said.

No arrests have been made yet and further investigation is on, police said.

