Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 23 (ANI): Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir VK Birdi conducted a comprehensive security review meeting in Kulgam district on Wednesday, delving into the security landscape, anti-terrorist operations and effective investigations.

Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police SKR Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam, Additional Superintendent of Police and all Deputy SPs of district Kulgam, the meeting addressed the prevailing security scenario, existing security grid, operational challenges, and countermeasures.

The officers briefed the IGP on various aspects, including security challenges and measures taken, an official statement said.

Emphasising the need for a robust security grid, IGP Kashmir urged officers to enhance coordination among ground agencies.

He stressed proactive measures to strengthen the anti-terrorist grid, generate specific intelligence and intensify operations for peace and stability in the district, the statement said.

Special attention was given to monitoring anti-national elements, particularly terrorist associates, with a commitment to maintaining peace.

The IGP highlighted a zero-tolerance policy towards drug dealing, urging strict action against peddlers.

In discussions about investigations, the IGP urged prompt resolution of pending cases. Emphasising police-public relations, he encouraged a public-centric approach, advocating service-oriented policing to build trust and bridge the gap between the police and the public. (ANI)

