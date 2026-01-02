HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Friday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his urgent and immediate intervention to ensure the safety, security, dignity, and welfare of Indian students, particularly from the Kashmir Valley, currently studying in the Islamic Republic of Iran amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation.

The situation in Iran was marked by widespread unrest, mass protests, violent crackdowns, and reported killings across several regions of the country.

In the letter addressed to the Prime Minister, JKSA expressed deep anxiety and grave concern over the plight of hundreds and thousands of Indian students, a majority of them from Jammu and Kashmir, who are pursuing MBBS and other professional medical courses in Iran due to its economically viable education system and long-standing academic ties with India.

National Convenor of JKSA, Nasir Khuehami, stated that nearly 2,000 Kashmiri students are presently enrolled in medical universities across different provinces of Iran.

He said these students are heavily dependent on local hostels, universities, public transport, and essential services, making them extremely vulnerable during periods of internal conflict, political upheaval, and civil unrest.

Khuehami said that the prevailing situation has created an atmosphere of fear, uncertainty, and helplessness, with students feeling unsafe, exposed, and stranded.

"JKSA has been receiving continuous distress calls and messages from students and their families, who have expressed serious concerns over restricted mobility, sporadic internet shutdowns, lack of timely and clear safety advisories and the absence of visible contingency measures on the ground," he said.

The Association noted that the lack of real-time information and communication has further intensified anxiety among parents and families in India, who remain thousands of kilometres away and are unable to assess the ground situation, leading to immense psychological distress.

Seeking immediate remedial measures, Khuehami urged the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of External Affairs to establish dedicated, responsive, and round-the-clock communication channels between Indian students in Iran and the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

The Association specifically requested regular outreach by embassy officials, activation of dedicated emergency helplines, issuance of clear, timely advisories, and uninterrupted communication channels to ensure students remain informed, reassured, and supported at all times.

Highlighting the seriousness and unpredictability of the situation, JKSA also called for immediate preparation of a comprehensive evacuation plan.

"Should the security situation further deteriorate or critical infrastructure come under sustained threat, timely evacuation could prove lifesaving. The Government of India must remain fully prepared to act swiftly and decisively to bring Indian students home safely, if circumstances so require," Khuehami said.

The Association emphasised that the safety, dignity, and well-being of Kashmiri students studying abroad are a collective national responsibility and must remain paramount. JKSA said that prompt and decisive action by the Government would not only safeguard lives but also reassure students and their families and reaffirm India's moral and constitutional obligation towards its citizens abroad.

Reposing faith in the Prime Minister's leadership, the Association said that India has consistently stood by its citizens worldwide during times of crisis and expressed confidence that the same resolve, sensitivity, and responsiveness would guide the government's actions in the present situation as well.

Association added that it remains in close and constant contact with students and their families, is closely monitoring developments, and will remain available for any coordination, assistance, or information sharing required by the Government and relevant authorities.

People demonstrating against worsening economic conditions in Iran poured into the streets across multiple provinces over the last 24 hours, with some protests escalating into fatal confrontations with security forces, reported CNN. (ANI)

