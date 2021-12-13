Jaipur, Dec 13 (PTI) A man claiming to be a journalist was arrested on Monday along with two of his friends for allegedly raping a woman and extorting money from her, police here said.

Key accused Sandeep Agarwal allegedly took private pictures of the woman and extorted Rs 1 lakh from her through blackmail, they said in a statement.

The other two men arrested are Suresh Saini and Subhash Kumar Sain, it said.

The accused threatened to make the victim's photos public and implicate her in a sex racket, police said.

