Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI): A newpaper journalist's nine- year-old son has been kidnapped in Mahabubabad district of Telangana for a ransom of Rs 45 lakh, police said on Monday.

The boy was abducted on Sunday at around 7 pm while he was playing outside his house in Mahabubabad town.

Also Read | How to Create Google 'People Cards' in Four Simple Steps.

The abductors, who came on a bike, were apparently known to the boy, a senior police official said.

Later, the kidnappers contacted the boy's mother over phone through the internet and demanded the sum to release him. Ten teams were formed and CCTV footage was being examined to trace the boy and the kidnappers, the official told PTI over phone.

Also Read | Malabar 2020: Australia Will Join India, Japan and US in the Naval Exercise, Says Defence Ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)