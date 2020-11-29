Balrampur (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) The wife of a journalist, who was charred to death along with his friend in a fire that broke out in his house in Balrampur district, threatened to immolate herself on Sunday if police failed to arrest the accused.

Vibha Singh, wife of the deceased journalist, on Sunday told reporters that if the police is unable to arrest the accused persons responsible for the death of her husband, she will immolate herself along with her children.

She also said the police had assured her that the case will be resolved in a couple of days, but now she is unable to have faith in the police.

Rakesh Singh, 35, working for a local newspaper, and his friend Pintu Sahu, 32, suffered serious burns in the fire at the house in Kalwari village, Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma had said on Saturday.

While Sahu died on the spot, Singh suffered 90 per cent burns and was referred to a Lucknow hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, the SP said.

The father of the deceased journalist, Munna Singh, has demanded action apprehending that his son was murdered.

According to the police, Rakesh Singh's wife and children had gone to a relative's house two days ago following some dispute between the couple. On Friday night, there was an explosion in the house after which one of the walls collapsed and one of the rooms caught fire, police said.

The SP said investigations are on and two people have been detained for questioning.

