New Delhi, November 29: The Khaps of Haryana on Sunday announced that they have decided to extend support to the framers protesting against the new farm laws in New Delhi said Sombir Sangwan, Haryana Khap Pradhan and Dadri MLA, reported by news agency ANI. He added that they will proceed tomorrow the the national capital to the farmers in the protest. Sangwan has requested the central government to re-consider the new farm laws. Farmers' Protest: Farm Unions Reject Amit Shah's Offer of Talks, Want to Hold Protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. "All Khaps of Haryana today unanimously decided to support protesting farmers by all means. Khaps will gather tomorrow & proceed towards Delhi. We request Centre to re-consider Farm Laws. Everyone has a right to express themselves, "said Sangwan to ANI. Meanwhile, the farmers' union has rejected Centre's offer of early talks to resolve the deadlock over protests against recently enacted farm laws calling it a 'conditional one.' Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, had offered an 'early talk' opportunity to the farmers, provided they shift their protest venue. Farmers' Union Says Won't Allow Any Political Party, Whether Congress or AAP, to Share Stage of Protest.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Jagjit Singh Dalewal said that farmers unions unanimously rejected the offer of holding talks if the venue of the protest if shifted to Nirankari ground in Burari instead of Jantar Mantra. Farmers want to hold the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the newly implemented farm laws that were passed in September. Opposition has also termed the laws as 'anti-farmers.'

