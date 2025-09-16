New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday chaired a meeting on dengue preparedness in the Delhi-NCR region. Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, who participated in the meeting, said that the disease is under control in the national capital.

"JP Nadda held a meeting with Delhi and neighbouring states. For Delhi, I want to reassure the people that there is no such issue at the moment... Dengue is under control," Pankaj Kumar Singh told reporters after the meeting.

"If dengue increases, then the Delhi government is fully prepared for it... The municipality is conducting fogging, and the Delhi government is taking all the necessary steps," he said.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh stated that all municipal corporations in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad are functioning effectively in terms of dengue preparedness.

"Today, Union Minister JP Nadda held a meeting during which it was noted that dengue and chikungunya cases are well under control. All municipal corporations in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad are functioning effectively," Singh told reporters after the meeting.

"He was fully satisfied with this. The main discussion point was the need for public awareness, urging public representatives, counsellors, and MLAs to go out and educate the public about our full preparedness. We are continuously conducting regular fogging, and our hospitals are also prepared. Everything is under control," he added.

Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal Aggarwal said that in Ghaziabad, the dengue cases are very low and almost negligible. She said that several significant points were discussed during the meeting.

"Here, they (cases of dengue) are very low and almost negligible. Our rate (of getting cases) has decreased significantly and is not expected to increase. There is a lot of awareness here... Several significant points were discussed during the meeting," she said.

"We should raise awareness about the water accumulation in pots and coolers... We must educate children in schools, display posters, and communicate with teachers... This will help future generations follow the right path. We discussed all this, and it will create awareness... We do fogging year-round and distribute pamphlets to every house, using songs and audio from vehicles to inform people," she added. (ANI)

