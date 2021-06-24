Wayanad (Kerala), Jun 24 (PTI) Janadhipathya Rashtreeya Party (JRP) president and tribal leader C K Janu on Thursday denied allegations that she was offered money by BJP Kerala chief K Surendran to contest the Assembly election as an NDA candidate.

Addressing the media here, Janu claimed that she had no clue about the money deals alleged to have taken place between Surendran and JRP leader Praseetha until news about it came to light.

"There appears to be some conspiracy behind the revelations. However, I would fight the case legally," Janu said.

"How come I become part of a controversy based on a conversation between Surendran and Praseetha? The conspiracy is evident as the audio clips were released bit by bit like a serial novel. No one knows what more is in store to come out," she said.

Janu claimed the allegations levelled against her are aimed at tarnishing the tribal community.

She said many allegations were levelled against her earlier as well. The events that unfolded raise doubts about some political involvement in the whole issue, Janu added.

Earlier, police had registered a case against BJP state president Surendran for allegedly bribing Janu to persuade her to contest the Assembly election in the Mananhtavady seat.

JRP leader Praseetha had deposed before the Wayanad Police that the BJP president gifted Rs 10 lakh to Janu to facilitate her return to the NDA fold and contest in the elections, following which a magistrate court in Wayanad directed the police to register a case against Surendran.

Praseetha released a few audio clips recently which she claimed are tapes of conversations she had with Surendran on handing over Rs 10 lakh to Janu.

Later, she released another audio tape which revealed a conversation with the BJP leader on an additional transaction of Rs 25 lakh to Janu.

A case against Surendran for bribing Sundara, a BSP candidate in the Manjeswaram assembly constituency in Kasaragod district, is also under investigation after a district magistrate court permitted the police to go ahead with a petition filed by a CPI(M) leader on the alleged election malpractice.

