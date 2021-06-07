Berhampur (Odisha), Jun 7 (PTI) The carcass of a male elephant was found in a forest area in Odishas Ganjam district on Monday, forest officials said.

The tusks were intact and forest officials suspect the pachyderm might have died of electrocution near Lathiguda village.

"The exact cause of the death will be known only after getting the post-mortem report, but preliminary inquiry revealed the pachyderm died apparently after coming in contact with an 11-kV electric wire," said divisional forest officer, Ghumusar north division AK Dalai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)