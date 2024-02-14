Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Reacting to the BJP's charge that "jungle raj" prevailed in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday alleged that such a situation prevails in "double engine states".

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that false allegations were being made in connection with Sandeshkhali, a place in North 24 Parganas district where women have been protesting against alleged atrocities on them by party leader Shajahan Sheikh and his followers.

Stating that the police and TMC leadership were taking appropriate steps against anyone who may have perpetrated atrocities on anyone.

"We are opposing the tirade against the state in the name of atrocities on women," he said.

Responding to the BJP's charge that "jungle raj" prevailed in West Bengal, the TMC spokesperson alleged that it was in "double engine states" that such a situation prevails.

The BJP uses the term “double engine” to refer to the party's government both at the Centre as well as in a state.

He alleged that crimes against women and people belonging to scheduled castes and tribes were the highest in some states which are ruled by "double engine" government.

"West Bengal is a safe state for women and Kolkata is the safest, according to central government data," he said, claiming that lies were being spread about incidents of Sandeshkhali.

This place hit the headlines after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked by a mob when they went to search the premises of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh on January 5.

Sheikh has been absconding since then. For the past few days, women of the area have been protesting alleging atrocities on them by Sheikh and his followers.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the state was rocked by protests and clashes by various parties over the claims of sexual harassment of women in Sandeskhali.

There have also been allegations of grabbing of land belonging to tribal people in the area.

The TMC spokesperson asked: "Why should the person (Mamata Banerjee) who is the driving force behind the development of Bengal resign?"

Ghosh questioned why Union Home Minister Amit Shah should not resign over the death of four children at Chopra in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, alleging that the incident occurred owing to negligence of the BSF when mud caved in during some civil work of the force.

Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja claimed that there should be a spate of resignations of BJP's ministers instead as, she alleged, crimes against women and SC-ST people are the highest in some of the saffron party-ruled states.

Panja said, "Why should the chief minister of Manipur not resign over the ongoing unrest in that state?"

