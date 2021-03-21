Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], March 21 (ANI): A Junior Assistant working at the Tahsildar office of Palvoncha in Bhadradri Kothagudem district was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at his workplace while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,500.

The junior assistant, Mandadapu Anandamohan Chakravarthy, demanded the bribe from complainant Koti Arun Sai to process his application and to see that his 'Family Member Certificate' is issued online by the Tahsildar.

The bribe amount has been recovered and the junior assistant has been arrested. (ANI)

