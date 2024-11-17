New Delhi, November 17: Kailash Gahlot, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and minister in the Delhi Government, has resigned, citing deep concerns over the party's direction and internal challenges, saying that the political ambitions within the party have overshadowed its core commitment to serving the people.

Gahlot criticized the shift in the party's focus from advocating for the rights of the people to advancing its own political agenda, a shift he said has hindered AAP's ability to provide basic services to the residents of Delhi. He highlighted the unfulfilled promise of cleaning the Yamuna River, which remains more polluted than ever and expressed concern over controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal' issue, which, he said, have led people to question whether AAP still upholds its commitment to being a party of the "Aam Aadmi." Kailash Gahlot Quits AAP, Resigns as Delhi Cabinet Minister; Read His Full Resignation Letters Here.

"Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment towards people, leaving many promises unfulfilled. Take for example the YAMUNA, which we had promised to transform into a clean river, but never got around to doing it. Now the Yamuna River is perhaps even more polluted than ever before. Apart from this, now there are many embarrassing and awkward controversies like the 'SHEESHMAHAL', which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the AAM AADMI." Kailash Gahlot Steps Down As Delhi Transport Minister, Quits AAP Ahead of Assembly Elections 2025, Claims Party Facing ‘Embarrassing and Awkward’ Controversies.

"Another painful point has been the fact that instead of fighting for people's rights we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda. This has severely crippled our ability to even deliver basic services to the people of Delhi. It is now obvious that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi Government spends the majority of its time fighting with the Centre," read the letter. Kailash Gahlot further announced his resignation from AAP, stating that his political journey began with a commitment to serve the people of Delhi, and he intends to continue that mission.

Gahlot also extended his best wishes to AAP leadership for their health and future, while thanking his party colleagues and well-wishers for their support during his tenure. "I had started my political journey with the commitment to serve the people of Delhi and I want to continue doing that. This is why, I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP and hence I resign from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party. I wish you the best for your health and future. I also thank all my party colleagues and well-wishers for their wishes and kindness throughout this journey," said Gahlot.

