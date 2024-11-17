Delhi Transport Minister and senior AAP leader Kailash Gahlot has resigned from the party, citing unfulfilled promises and recent controversies. In his resignation letter to Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot criticised the failure to clean the Yamuna River, a key election promise, and expressed concerns over controversies like Kejriwal’s new official bungalow. He also highlighted the constant conflict between the Delhi government and the Centre, claiming it has hindered progress for the city. Gahlot said that the party has deviated from its mission of being the “party of the common man.” His resignation marks a significant political setback for AAP. Who Is Kailash Gahlot? Key Things To Know About Arvind Kejriwal’s Trusted Man Who Enjoys Cordial Relations With Delhi LG VK Saxena.

Kailash Gahlot Quits AAP

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot resign from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party; writes to party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The letter reads, "There are many embarrassing and awkward controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal', which are now making everyone doubt… https://t.co/NVhTjXl1c2 pic.twitter.com/rOJnVlcX2q — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2024

